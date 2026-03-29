Mumbra Matrimonial Scam: Woman Duped of Rs 6.75 Lakh by Alleged NRI

A woman from Mumbra, Maharashtra, found herself the victim of a significant scam orchestrated through a matrimonial site, losing Rs 6.75 lakh in the process.

The alleged perpetrator, Adnan Ahmed, posed as a UK resident and convinced the woman he was facing detainment issues at Delhi airport, prompting her to transfer money under the pretense of paying fines and retrieving his belongings.

Police have registered a case and are actively pursuing the matter to bring justice to the victim, who realized the scam after the accused ceased all communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)