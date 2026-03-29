Mumbra Matrimonial Scam: Woman Duped of Rs 6.75 Lakh by Alleged NRI
A 29-year-old woman from Mumbra, Maharashtra, was allegedly defrauded of Rs 6.75 lakh by a man claiming to be an NRI on a matrimonial site. The man, identified as Adnan Ahmed, pretended to need money for customs issues. A complaint has been filed, and police are investigating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman from Mumbra, Maharashtra, found herself the victim of a significant scam orchestrated through a matrimonial site, losing Rs 6.75 lakh in the process.
The alleged perpetrator, Adnan Ahmed, posed as a UK resident and convinced the woman he was facing detainment issues at Delhi airport, prompting her to transfer money under the pretense of paying fines and retrieving his belongings.
Police have registered a case and are actively pursuing the matter to bring justice to the victim, who realized the scam after the accused ceased all communication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- mumbra
- matrimonial
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- NRI
- police
- complaint
- Adnan Ahmed
- fraud
- investigation
- Thane
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