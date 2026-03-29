EPL Ltd and Indovida Merge to Revolutionize Packaging Industry

In a significant industry move, EPL Ltd, supported by Blackstone, and Indovida India Pvt Ltd, backed by Indorama Ventures, have announced their merger to create a powerhouse in the packaging sector.

The new entity, valued at USD 2 billion, aims to generate USD 1 billion in revenue, leveraging extensive market access and innovative packaging solutions.

The merger, approved by both companies' boards, awaits regulatory approval and positions Indorama Ventures as the promoter with a 51.8% stake, while Blackstone holds 16.6%.