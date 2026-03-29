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Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara

In a tragic accident in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, a head-on collision between two motorcycles resulted in the deaths of three men, with another seriously injured. The incident occurred near Nathoon village when both motorcycles collided at high speed. Local police have provided post-mortem reports to the families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:52 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara
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A tragic accident claimed three lives in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday morning, as two motorcycles collided head-on near Nathoon village. According to police, two motorcycles carrying two people each crashed at high speed, leaving three men dead and one seriously injured.

Local residents and passing vehicles quickly gathered at the scene, providing immediate assistance and transporting all four injured individuals to Jahazpur hospital. Among the deceased were Jitendra and Narendra, both riding the same bike, and Vishal, who succumbed to his injuries on the way to an exam.

The police noted that Vishal and Rahul were en route to the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology exam, while Jitendra and Narendra were out for personal errands. Authorities have released the bodies to families following post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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