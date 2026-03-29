Ukraine Drone Attack Ignites Blaze at Russia's Ust-Luga Port
A fire ignited by a Ukrainian drone attack at Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga was brought under control by firefighters on Sunday. Leningrad region governor, Alexander Drozdenko, announced that additional firefighting units were mobilized to tackle the blaze and suppress the resulting damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:49 IST
On Sunday, firefighters successfully contained a fire triggered by a Ukrainian drone attack at Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga.
The regional governor, Alexander Drozdenko, communicated via Telegram that additional firefighting teams were deployed in the area to control the blaze.
The swift response helped prevent further damage at the strategically significant port.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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