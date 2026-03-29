E-Commerce Moratorium Deadlock: WTO Struggles to Reach Consensus
The World Trade Organization is facing deadlock over extending a moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions. While negotiations continue, the U.S. and India remain divided on the issue. A draft reform plan is close to being agreed upon, aiming to improve WTO decision-making and benefit developing countries.
The World Trade Organization is at an impasse over the extension of a moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions like digital downloads. Despite nearing a broader reform agreement, talks have stalled, with pivotal differences remaining between the U.S. and India.
The moratorium, first implemented in 1998 to promote early digital trade, is now facing resistance. India's preference for a two-year extension contrasts with the U.S. call for a permanent one. Brazil's objections further complicate reaching a consensus on extending the current terms.
A reform roadmap designed to make the WTO more responsive and transparent, especially concerning subsidy rules and benefits for developing nations, is also in discussion. The U.S. and EU are pushing for clarity, specifically regarding China's use of the current regulations.
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