Left Menu

Philip Morris India: A Workplace of Excellence

Philip Morris India Trading Private Limited has been awarded the 'Great Place to Work' certification for the fifth consecutive year, emphasizing its commitment to a progressive workplace culture focused on employee well-being and growth. The company encourages diverse career experiences and continuous learning for professional and personal fulfillment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:54 IST
Philip Morris India: A Workplace of Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

Philip Morris India Trading Private Limited has once again been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Places to Work Institute for the fifth consecutive year. This accolade underscores the company's dedication to promoting a progressive workplace culture centered on employee satisfaction and growth.

PM India's 'People-First' strategy is pivotal in supporting employee impact, growth, and well-being. Through initiatives like 'Grow Talent Grow Business,' employees are urged to explore diverse career experiences and continuous learning opportunities. Such initiatives align with their aspirations, enhance cultural exposure, and provide insights into the company's vision.

Leadership at PM India, including Managing Director Navaneel Kar, emphasizes the significance of creating an environment fostering innovation, collaboration, and well-being, ensuring that when employees thrive, the business thrives too. This certification further propels PM India's mission to maintain an inclusive culture and ensure business success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production

India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production

 India
2
Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru

Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row, reports AP citing police.

Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row,...

 Global
4
Sivankutty Defends Acceptance of All Votes Amid Allegations

Sivankutty Defends Acceptance of All Votes Amid Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026