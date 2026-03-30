Philip Morris India: A Workplace of Excellence

Philip Morris India Trading Private Limited has once again been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Places to Work Institute for the fifth consecutive year. This accolade underscores the company's dedication to promoting a progressive workplace culture centered on employee satisfaction and growth.

PM India's 'People-First' strategy is pivotal in supporting employee impact, growth, and well-being. Through initiatives like 'Grow Talent Grow Business,' employees are urged to explore diverse career experiences and continuous learning opportunities. Such initiatives align with their aspirations, enhance cultural exposure, and provide insights into the company's vision.

Leadership at PM India, including Managing Director Navaneel Kar, emphasizes the significance of creating an environment fostering innovation, collaboration, and well-being, ensuring that when employees thrive, the business thrives too. This certification further propels PM India's mission to maintain an inclusive culture and ensure business success.

(With inputs from agencies.)