The Ukrainian defense innovation spotlight has ignited a heated debate after Rheinmetall's CEO dismissed the country's achievements in drone technology as basic and domestic. This perceived slight comes as Kyiv has successfully relied on these innovations in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian supporters swiftly responded to Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger's comments, defending the ingenuity and resolve demonstrated by the nation's women in the defense sector.

Despite Papperger's initial stance, Rheinmetall later issued a statement expressing respect for Ukrainian efforts. Meanwhile, Ukrainian leaders, including Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, emphasized the significant role women have played in challenging traditional gender norms and contributing to national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)