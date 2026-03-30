PCI Urges Media to Uphold Election Reporting Standards

The Press Council of India (PCI) has emphasized the need for fair coverage during upcoming state assembly elections and bypolls, urging print media to adhere to established norms and avoid indulging in paid news.

According to the PCI's statement, newspapers must focus on objective reporting across the elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, as well as bypolls in multiple states. The council stressed the importance of transmitting accurate information that doesn't favor any candidate or party unjustly.

The PCI cautioned against the publication of unverified allegations or false statements that could affect electoral prospects. It also highlighted the definition of paid news, as established in 2010, noting the potential implications of similar political reporting across competing publications.

(With inputs from agencies.)