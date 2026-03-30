NGT Challenges Delhi on Yamuna Floodplain Dairy Farms Compliance

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called upon the Delhi government and relevant parties to provide explanations concerning alleged non-compliance with its past directives concerning illegal dairy farms on the Yamuna floodplain. This development comes in response to a plea seeking enforcement of the NGT's April 2024 directions directed at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The NGT bench, presided over by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad, noted discrepancies in a compliance report presented by the DPCC in July 2025, which claimed the absence of unauthorized dairy farms in the area. Contrary to this report, the plea asserts that such operations persist unchecked on the river's floodplain.

In light of these allegations, the tribunal has issued notices to the Delhi government and associated entities, urging them to respond to the claims. The case has been scheduled for further proceedings on July 15, indicating the tribunal's intent to address the matter promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)