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Advani sails into title round

He made it a rack and run read cleared the table after a fluke double of 1 to the top right-hand pocket. Results Men semifinals Pankaj Advani PSPB bt Kushal Chandrashekar Kar 11-5 Nitin Sharma Chd bt S Shrikrishna PSPB 11-10.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:49 IST
Advani sails into title round
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  • India

Celebrated cueist Pankaj Advani continued his dream run in his maiden pool national championships, powering into the men's 9-ball pool title clash with an authoritative win in the semifinals, here on Monday. The PSPB pro hardly put a foot wrong in his 11-5 demolition of Karnataka's Kushal Chandrashekar, who finished fifth in the previous edition three years ago. In the final on Tuesday, the 40-year-old Advani will take on Chandigarh's Nitin Sharma, who edged out S Shrikrishna 11-10 in the other semifinal. Known for his brilliant safety and surefire potting, Advani had his rival on a tight leash from the get-go. Capitalising on his opponent's largesse, he was off the blocks in a jiffy, jumping to a 4-0 lead in the race-to-11 clash. A rare error from Advani gave Kushal a look-in in the fifth rack. The multiple-time world champion in snooker and billiards, snookered himself after taking 4 to the bottom right-hand pocket. Kushal then pulled one back. Kushal rode his luck in the sixth rack following Advani's dry break. He made it a rack and run (read cleared the table) after a fluke double of 1 to the top right-hand pocket. He very nearly got another fluke in the seventh rack, but Advani, playing more like a seasoned pool professional, cleared the table to go up 5-2. Advani showed his skill set by keeping the racks short, potting 9 off 2 in the 11th rack and 9 off 7 in the 12th. Kushal may have been a trifle off-colour on the day, but the green baize baron was on top of his game, wrapping up the match in double quick time. In the other semifinal, locked 10-10, Nitin made it a start to finish affair with his break. After potting 1 and 3 with his break, the Chandigarh pro made it a break and run to set up a mouth-watering meeting with Advani. Results: Men (semifinals): Pankaj Advani (PSPB) bt Kushal Chandrashekar (Kar) 11-5; Nitin Sharma (Chd) bt S Shrikrishna (PSPB) 11-10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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