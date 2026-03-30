India Ready to Set Global Example Amid West Asia Crisis, Says Minister Shekhawat

India stands poised to demonstrate resilience against the mounting challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, equating it to a 'man-made global disaster,' according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Speaking at the FICCI FLO's 42nd Annual Session, Shekhawat emphasized India's readiness to confront global disruptions.

The minister drew parallels to India's successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that the nation's previous experiences instill confidence in its ability to manage large-scale crises. This preparedness, he noted, is crucial as countries globally brace for potential economic and supply chain disruptions.

Highlighting the link between immediate crisis management and long-term growth, Shekhawat pointed to the crucial role of women in India's economic future. Citing a McKinsey report, he underscored the potential contribution of USD 700 billion to GDP, aligning with India's target of a USD 30 trillion economy.