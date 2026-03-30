Fast Bowler Faces Heavy Fine for Controversial Post

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a PKR 20 million fine on fast bowler Naseem Shah for an inflammatory social media post. The post, which has since been deleted, criticized Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's attendance at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opening game amidst ongoing regional turmoil.

Naseem's post sarcastically questioned the 'queen' treatment given to Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The incident occurred after the PCB prohibited fans from attending PSL matches to conserve resources amidst a regional conflict.

Naseem was promptly issued a show-cause notice, leading to his apology and subsequent fine. The decision followed a review by the PCB's disciplinary committee. In light of the breach, Naseem's social media adviser has been terminated and blacklisted by the PCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)