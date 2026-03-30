Left Menu

Eknath Khadse in Land Fraud Controversy

Eknath Khadse, an MLC from the Nationalist Congress Party, and his daughter have been booked for allegedly cheating an elderly woman through a fraudulent land deal in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. Police investigations revealed that the land, classified as 'Mahar Watan,' was illegally possessed using forged papers. Khadse denies wrongdoing, calling it political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:56 IST
Eknath Khadse in Land Fraud Controversy
Eknath Khadse
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Khadse, a seasoned politician from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and his daughter have found themselves in legal trouble after being accused of cheating Chamelibai Tukaram Tayade, an elderly woman from Jalgaon district, Maharashtra. The allegations involve illegally acquiring 'Mahar Watan' land by using forged documentation, police confirmed on Monday.

The controversy gained momentum when the victim lodged a formal complaint with the Jalgaon district Superintendent of Police, prompting a probe by the Economic Offences Wing. The investigation led to the registration of a case against Khadse and his daughter under multiple legal provisions, including fraud, cheating, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, due to the victim's Dalit status.

In response, Khadse dismissed the accusations as a politically motivated vendetta, arguing his innocence and pointing to the decades-old nature of the land deal. He alleged that his involvement was fabricated with the intent of tarnishing his reputation. Despite these claims, detailed records show the land, originally gifted land to Mahar community members, remains at the center of the controversy.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Amid Unseasonal Storms in Jalna

Tragedy Strikes Amid Unseasonal Storms in Jalna

 India
2
Rajasthan Royals: Striking a Winning Partnership

Rajasthan Royals: Striking a Winning Partnership

 India
3
U.S. Troops Bolster Presence in Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

U.S. Troops Bolster Presence in Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Battle for Bagalkote: High-Stakes Campaigning Unfolds

Battle for Bagalkote: High-Stakes Campaigning Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026