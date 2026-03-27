Left Menu

Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Greater Bay Airlines is set to raise its fuel surcharge on several international routes starting April 1, due to the ongoing Iran War's impact on fuel prices. Similar increases are seen from Cathay Pacific, Spring Airlines, and other carriers, with regular reviews on surcharge adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:30 IST
Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices
  • Country:
  • China

Greater Bay Airlines, headquartered in Hong Kong, is making changes to its pricing structure by raising fuel surcharges on several international routes, effective April 1, due to escalating fuel costs linked to the ongoing Iran War.

The airline's website indicates that the surcharge for flights between Hong Kong and the Philippines will more than double. Additional increases will affect routes to the Maldives, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. However, surcharges for routes to China and Japan will remain unchanged.

In a broader industry move, Cathay Pacific Airways will also increase its fuel surcharges by 34% starting April 1 and conduct biweekly reviews. China's Spring Airlines plans an increase from April 5 for domestic flights, while Juneyao Airlines and Xiamen Airlines are implementing surcharges for certain international flights.

TRENDING

1
Sports Spotlight: Updates on Transgender Athlete Ban, Malinin's Skating Comeback, and More

Sports Spotlight: Updates on Transgender Athlete Ban, Malinin's Skating Come...

 Global
2
Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

 Global
3
Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

 China
4
Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026