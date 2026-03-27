Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Greater Bay Airlines, headquartered in Hong Kong, is making changes to its pricing structure by raising fuel surcharges on several international routes, effective April 1, due to escalating fuel costs linked to the ongoing Iran War.

The airline's website indicates that the surcharge for flights between Hong Kong and the Philippines will more than double. Additional increases will affect routes to the Maldives, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. However, surcharges for routes to China and Japan will remain unchanged.

In a broader industry move, Cathay Pacific Airways will also increase its fuel surcharges by 34% starting April 1 and conduct biweekly reviews. China's Spring Airlines plans an increase from April 5 for domestic flights, while Juneyao Airlines and Xiamen Airlines are implementing surcharges for certain international flights.