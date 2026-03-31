AfDB Highlights Workplace Justice for Women in DR Congo, Calls for Action Beyond Legal Frameworks

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has renewed its call for stronger workplace justice and gender equality in Africa, using its International Women’s Month 2026 event in Kinshasa to spotlight persistent barriers facing women despite robust legal protections.

Held under the global theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls”, the event went beyond celebration, positioning itself as a critical reflection on the gap between policy commitments and real-world experiences of women in the workplace.

Bridging the Gap Between Law and Reality

While the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has established a strong legal framework for gender equality—including constitutional guarantees and laws promoting women’s participation and protection against gender-based violence—AfDB officials stressed that implementation challenges continue to limit impact.

Women still face a range of structural and systemic barriers, including:

Limited access to leadership roles

Persistent gender pay gaps

Workplace bias and unequal expectations

Weak or complex reporting and redress mechanisms

These challenges highlight a broader issue: rights that exist in principle are not always fully realized in practice.

The Hidden Cost of Time Poverty

A key issue raised during the discussions was “time poverty”, with women disproportionately burdened by unpaid care responsibilities—often two to three times higher than men.

This imbalance affects women’s ability to:

Advance professionally

Participate in training and leadership opportunities

Seek justice or report workplace grievances

Combined with societal expectations and career interruptions linked to maternity, these factors continue to shape unequal career trajectories.

Making Inequality Visible

A standout moment of the event was a theatrical performance titled “Imagine Yourself in Her Place – Walk in Her Shoes,” which brought to life the often invisible challenges women face at work.

Through relatable scenarios, it illustrated:

Being excluded from decision-making

Facing higher performance scrutiny

Balancing professional and domestic responsibilities

Navigating inappropriate behavior or bias in silence

The performance emphasized that workplace inequality is often subtle but deeply embedded, requiring intentional efforts to address.

Leadership Calls for Institutional Accountability

AfDB leadership underscored that achieving gender equality is not only a social imperative but also an economic one.

“Ensuring justice for women—particularly in the workplace—is fundamental to achieving inclusive growth,” said Mohamed Cherif, Deputy Director General for Central Africa. “When institutions guarantee fairness and equal opportunity, they unlock the full potential of their workforce.”

Juliette Ayuknow Egbe, Gender Officer at the Kinshasa office, reinforced that inequality is often perpetuated by everyday practices and unconscious norms, calling for accountability at both institutional and individual levels.

AfDB’s Broader Gender Commitment

The Bank reaffirmed that gender equality remains central to its development agenda, embedded across its operations and institutional policies.

Key focus areas include:

Promoting women’s economic empowerment

Supporting gender-responsive institutions and service delivery

Ensuring inclusive workplace environments within the Bank itself

These efforts align with AfDB’s broader mission to drive inclusive and sustainable development across Africa.

From Reflection to Action

The Kinshasa event concluded with a clear message: closing the gap between rights and reality requires sustained, collective action.

This includes:

Strengthening enforcement of existing laws

Reforming workplace cultures and norms

Improving access to justice and reporting mechanisms

Promoting shared responsibility across institutions and leadership

A Development Imperative

As women across Africa continue to contribute to economic growth, innovation, and stability, the AfDB emphasized that gender equality is not just about opportunity—it is about justice, dignity, and full participation in the workforce.

The event signals a growing shift within development institutions: from acknowledging gender gaps to actively dismantling the barriers that sustain them.

Without such action, experts warn, Africa risks leaving a significant portion of its human capital underutilized—at a time when inclusive growth is more critical than ever.