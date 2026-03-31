Left Menu

AfDB Highlights Workplace Justice for Women in DR Congo, Calls for Action Beyond Legal Frameworks

A key issue raised during the discussions was “time poverty”, with women disproportionately burdened by unpaid care responsibilities—often two to three times higher than men.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:05 IST
AfDB Highlights Workplace Justice for Women in DR Congo, Calls for Action Beyond Legal Frameworks
A standout moment of the event was a theatrical performance titled “Imagine Yourself in Her Place – Walk in Her Shoes,” which brought to life the often invisible challenges women face at work. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Congo Dem Rep

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has renewed its call for stronger workplace justice and gender equality in Africa, using its International Women’s Month 2026 event in Kinshasa to spotlight persistent barriers facing women despite robust legal protections.

Held under the global theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls”, the event went beyond celebration, positioning itself as a critical reflection on the gap between policy commitments and real-world experiences of women in the workplace.

Bridging the Gap Between Law and Reality

While the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has established a strong legal framework for gender equality—including constitutional guarantees and laws promoting women’s participation and protection against gender-based violence—AfDB officials stressed that implementation challenges continue to limit impact.

Women still face a range of structural and systemic barriers, including:

  • Limited access to leadership roles

  • Persistent gender pay gaps

  • Workplace bias and unequal expectations

  • Weak or complex reporting and redress mechanisms

These challenges highlight a broader issue: rights that exist in principle are not always fully realized in practice.

The Hidden Cost of Time Poverty

A key issue raised during the discussions was “time poverty”, with women disproportionately burdened by unpaid care responsibilities—often two to three times higher than men.

This imbalance affects women’s ability to:

  • Advance professionally

  • Participate in training and leadership opportunities

  • Seek justice or report workplace grievances

Combined with societal expectations and career interruptions linked to maternity, these factors continue to shape unequal career trajectories.

Making Inequality Visible

A standout moment of the event was a theatrical performance titled “Imagine Yourself in Her Place – Walk in Her Shoes,” which brought to life the often invisible challenges women face at work.

Through relatable scenarios, it illustrated:

  • Being excluded from decision-making

  • Facing higher performance scrutiny

  • Balancing professional and domestic responsibilities

  • Navigating inappropriate behavior or bias in silence

The performance emphasized that workplace inequality is often subtle but deeply embedded, requiring intentional efforts to address.

Leadership Calls for Institutional Accountability

AfDB leadership underscored that achieving gender equality is not only a social imperative but also an economic one.

“Ensuring justice for women—particularly in the workplace—is fundamental to achieving inclusive growth,” said Mohamed Cherif, Deputy Director General for Central Africa. “When institutions guarantee fairness and equal opportunity, they unlock the full potential of their workforce.”

Juliette Ayuknow Egbe, Gender Officer at the Kinshasa office, reinforced that inequality is often perpetuated by everyday practices and unconscious norms, calling for accountability at both institutional and individual levels.

AfDB’s Broader Gender Commitment

The Bank reaffirmed that gender equality remains central to its development agenda, embedded across its operations and institutional policies.

Key focus areas include:

  • Promoting women’s economic empowerment

  • Supporting gender-responsive institutions and service delivery

  • Ensuring inclusive workplace environments within the Bank itself

These efforts align with AfDB’s broader mission to drive inclusive and sustainable development across Africa.

From Reflection to Action

The Kinshasa event concluded with a clear message: closing the gap between rights and reality requires sustained, collective action.

This includes:

  • Strengthening enforcement of existing laws

  • Reforming workplace cultures and norms

  • Improving access to justice and reporting mechanisms

  • Promoting shared responsibility across institutions and leadership

A Development Imperative

As women across Africa continue to contribute to economic growth, innovation, and stability, the AfDB emphasized that gender equality is not just about opportunity—it is about justice, dignity, and full participation in the workforce.

The event signals a growing shift within development institutions: from acknowledging gender gaps to actively dismantling the barriers that sustain them.

Without such action, experts warn, Africa risks leaving a significant portion of its human capital underutilized—at a time when inclusive growth is more critical than ever.

TRENDING

1
Unusual Heatwaves Ahead: IMD's Forecast for India April-June

Unusual Heatwaves Ahead: IMD's Forecast for India April-June

 India
2
DMK's Quest to Champion Tamil Nadu's Self-Respect

DMK's Quest to Champion Tamil Nadu's Self-Respect

 India
3
Conservation Clash: South Africa's West Coast Mining Controversy

Conservation Clash: South Africa's West Coast Mining Controversy

 Global
4
Earlier government (Congress-led UPA) did not approve airport (at Deesa), but I approved it when you sent me to Delhi: PM Modi.

Earlier government (Congress-led UPA) did not approve airport (at Deesa), bu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026