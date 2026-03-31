Chancellor Merz's Syrian Refugee Return Plan Sparks Economic Debate

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz clarified remarks on Tuesday regarding the potential return of Syrian refugees after warnings from economists and politicians about a significant economic impact. Merz stated that up to 80% of Syrians in Germany might return to Syria within the next three years.

His comments, made during a press conference with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, drew criticism from various political parties for setting possibly unrealistic goals and potentially undermining integration efforts. Economists cautioned against the negative effects such a mass return could have on labor markets.

Germany hosts around one million Syrians, many of whom arrived during the 2015-2016 migration wave due to conflict. A significant number have since secured employment in sectors such as construction, logistics, and healthcare, amid rising anti-immigration sentiment and political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)