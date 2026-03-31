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Chancellor Merz's Syrian Refugee Return Plan Sparks Economic Debate

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz clarified remarks about the potential return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. He stated that 80% may return in three years, sparking criticism about unrealistic expectations and concerns over economic impacts due to potential labor shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:32 IST
Chancellor Merz's Syrian Refugee Return Plan Sparks Economic Debate
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz clarified remarks on Tuesday regarding the potential return of Syrian refugees after warnings from economists and politicians about a significant economic impact. Merz stated that up to 80% of Syrians in Germany might return to Syria within the next three years.

His comments, made during a press conference with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, drew criticism from various political parties for setting possibly unrealistic goals and potentially undermining integration efforts. Economists cautioned against the negative effects such a mass return could have on labor markets.

Germany hosts around one million Syrians, many of whom arrived during the 2015-2016 migration wave due to conflict. A significant number have since secured employment in sectors such as construction, logistics, and healthcare, amid rising anti-immigration sentiment and political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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