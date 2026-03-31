Campus Outcry: Arrests Made After Alleged Attempted Assault

A 21-year-old student pursuing a Bachelor in Medical Lab Technology (BMLT) has accused three of her college mates of attempting to rape her on campus a fortnight ago, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The alleged incident, reported on Monday, occurred on March 16 in an empty classroom at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University. The student, in her second year, claims the three invited her under the guise of sharing a meal before attempting the assault. Her cries summoned senior students who intervened, she stated.

A case was lodged at the Kalyanpur Police Station, with the police identifying and detaining Vaibhav Mishra, Anuj Vishwakarma, and Ritesh Nirmal, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi. The student's testimony is being recorded, and a medical examination is in progress. Her father's allegations of threats with firearms elevate concerns. Meanwhile, the university has initiated an internal probe with a committee set to report within a week, detailed Pro Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Kumar Awasthi.

(With inputs from agencies.)