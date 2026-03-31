Odisha's Public Sector Losses: A Deep Dive into Financial Pitfalls

Seven government-run companies in Odisha faced a substantial financial setback, reporting losses amounting to Rs 794.98 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23. This alarming figure was disclosed in a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, presented to the state assembly.

The primary contributors to these losses were GRIDCO Limited and the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, contributing Rs 778.18 crore and Rs 10.55 crore, respectively. Other troubled enterprises included Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited and Odisha Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

The report also highlighted significant operational inefficiencies in the Odisha Mining Corporation, which paid penalties totaling Rs 3,761.88 crore for overproduction. The CAG's scrutiny pointed to improper financial management and deficiencies in contract execution as key issues in need of urgent addressing.