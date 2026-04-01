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Tribunal Upholds Ban on NSCN (K): A Blow to Insurgency

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has confirmed a five-year ban on NSCN (K) and its factions for actions threatening India's sovereignty. The prohibition, effective from September 2025, depicts the group's intent to secede from India. The Tribunal's decision follows the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:15 IST
Tribunal Upholds Ban on NSCN (K): A Blow to Insurgency
  • Country:
  • India

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has upheld the five-year ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), commonly known as NSCN (K), along with all its factions. This decision was confirmed in a notification released Tuesday, following a ruling by Presiding Officer Justice Nelson Sailo on March 19.

The ruling declared that NSCN (K)'s activities threaten India's sovereignty, with intentions aimed at secession. The Tribunal's analysis leaves no doubt about the group's active armed resistance against the Indian government.

The prohibition, effective from September 28, 2025, was issued under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Tribunal's conclusion supports the Centre's decision, emphasizing the serious nature of the threat posed by NSCN (K).

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