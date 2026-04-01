UA(P) Tribunal confirms 5-year ban imposed on NSCN (K) by Centre under anti-terror law.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:12 IST
- Country:
- India
UA(P) Tribunal confirms 5-year ban imposed on NSCN (K) by Centre under anti-terror law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- India
- security
- government
- insurgent
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