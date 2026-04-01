Left Menu

Pope Leo's Uncommon Call for Peace

Pope Leo made a remarkable appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to seek an 'off-ramp' to end the ongoing conflict in Iran. The pope, a U.S. native, expressed hope that Trump is actively working to decrease violence in the region, emphasizing peace as a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:18 IST
Pope Leo's Uncommon Call for Peace
Pope Leo

Pope Leo made a rare and bold appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, urging the American leader to search for an 'off-ramp' to conclude the war in Iran. This direct message from the pontiff highlights the growing concerns over the expanding regional conflict.

During his address, Pope Leo, who notably is the first pope from the United States, mentioned recent remarks by President Trump indicating a desire to end the war.

Speaking to journalists near his residence in Castel Gandolfo, just outside Rome, Pope Leo expressed hope for a reduction in violence, encouraging a diplomatic solution over ongoing hostilities.

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom Expansion

Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom Expansion

 Global
2
County Cricket Introduces Full Replacement Strategy

County Cricket Introduces Full Replacement Strategy

 Global
3
NSCN (K) Ban Confirmed by Tribunal: A Blow to Secessionist Activities

NSCN (K) Ban Confirmed by Tribunal: A Blow to Secessionist Activities

 India
4
EU's Energy Battle: Tackling Price Surges Amid War Disruption

EU's Energy Battle: Tackling Price Surges Amid War Disruption

 Cyprus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026