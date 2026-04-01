Pope Leo's Uncommon Call for Peace

Pope Leo made a rare and bold appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, urging the American leader to search for an 'off-ramp' to conclude the war in Iran. This direct message from the pontiff highlights the growing concerns over the expanding regional conflict.

During his address, Pope Leo, who notably is the first pope from the United States, mentioned recent remarks by President Trump indicating a desire to end the war.

Speaking to journalists near his residence in Castel Gandolfo, just outside Rome, Pope Leo expressed hope for a reduction in violence, encouraging a diplomatic solution over ongoing hostilities.