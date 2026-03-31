Vision 2047: Transforming Uttar Pradesh's Economic and Social Landscape
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled the 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047' action plan, focusing on economic, social, and structural transformation. With public and expert input, the plan includes sector-wise targets and aims for the state to become a $6 trillion economy by 2047.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh is setting an ambitious course for 2047 with a blueprint that envisions economic, social, and structural reform, as outlined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Central to this vision, named 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047', is a detailed action plan that incorporates a multitude of public insights — over 98 lakh suggestions — alongside expert and industry input. The plan aims for the state to reach a $6 trillion economy by 2047, with sequential goals of $1 trillion by 2030 and $2 trillion by 2036.
Key sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services are at the forefront, bolstered by improved infrastructure, governance, and a robust MSME sector. The overarching goal is a balanced development approach that propels Uttar Pradesh to become a hub of innovation and economic activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)