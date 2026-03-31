Vision 2047: Transforming Uttar Pradesh's Economic and Social Landscape

Uttar Pradesh is setting an ambitious course for 2047 with a blueprint that envisions economic, social, and structural reform, as outlined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Central to this vision, named 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047', is a detailed action plan that incorporates a multitude of public insights — over 98 lakh suggestions — alongside expert and industry input. The plan aims for the state to reach a $6 trillion economy by 2047, with sequential goals of $1 trillion by 2030 and $2 trillion by 2036.

Key sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services are at the forefront, bolstered by improved infrastructure, governance, and a robust MSME sector. The overarching goal is a balanced development approach that propels Uttar Pradesh to become a hub of innovation and economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)