Elevated Corridor Approved to Alleviate Udaipur Traffic Woes

The Indian government has sanctioned the development of an elevated corridor in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, aimed at easing persistent traffic congestion on National Highway 48.

This ambitious project, worth Rs 363.89 crore, is set to transform traffic management in Kherwara town, a crucial connector between Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted that the corridor would tackle longstanding issues related to traffic jams and road safety, thereby facilitating smoother transit for vehicles traveling the busy Udaipur-Ahmedabad route.