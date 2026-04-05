Elevated Corridor Approved to Alleviate Udaipur Traffic Woes
The Centre has approved the construction of an elevated corridor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, to address traffic congestion on NH-48. Costing Rs 363.89 crore, this project targets reducing vehicle congestion and enhancing road safety, specifically in Kherwara town, a critical link between Rajasthan and Gujarat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has sanctioned the development of an elevated corridor in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, aimed at easing persistent traffic congestion on National Highway 48.
This ambitious project, worth Rs 363.89 crore, is set to transform traffic management in Kherwara town, a crucial connector between Rajasthan and Gujarat.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted that the corridor would tackle longstanding issues related to traffic jams and road safety, thereby facilitating smoother transit for vehicles traveling the busy Udaipur-Ahmedabad route.