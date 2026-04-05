Tragic Collision: High-Speed Chaos on Delhi-Lucknow Highway

In a devastating road accident on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway, five individuals lost their lives while three others, including two children, sustained injuries. Police reports indicate the accident occurred when a speeding SUV hit a motorcycle and subsequently collided with a parked tanker.

The tragic event unfolded near Pardholi village, as the Bolero SUV, traveling from Lucknow, lost control after rear-ending a motorcycle. The impact was so severe that both the vehicle and the motorcycle were left mangled.

Authorities have attributed excessive speed as the primary cause of the accident, with eyewitnesses corroborating the SUV's high speed. Investigations are ongoing, with police also initiating legal proceedings against those found negligent.

(With inputs from agencies.)