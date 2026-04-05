Tragic Collision: High-Speed Chaos on Delhi-Lucknow Highway
A catastrophic accident on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway resulted in five fatalities and three injuries. The crash involved an SUV colliding with a motorcycle and subsequently hitting a stationary tanker. High speed is suspected as the primary cause, with investigations underway.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating road accident on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway, five individuals lost their lives while three others, including two children, sustained injuries. Police reports indicate the accident occurred when a speeding SUV hit a motorcycle and subsequently collided with a parked tanker.
The tragic event unfolded near Pardholi village, as the Bolero SUV, traveling from Lucknow, lost control after rear-ending a motorcycle. The impact was so severe that both the vehicle and the motorcycle were left mangled.
Authorities have attributed excessive speed as the primary cause of the accident, with eyewitnesses corroborating the SUV's high speed. Investigations are ongoing, with police also initiating legal proceedings against those found negligent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fiery Inferno: Tanker Accident Sparks Chaos in Fort Worth
Iran's Clear Passage: Malaysian Oil Tankers Traverse Strait of Hormuz
Latur's Crackdown on Noisy Motorcycles: Ensuring a Quieter City
Swedish Release of EU Sanctioned Tanker: A Controversial Voyage
Revving Up: Suzuki Motorcycle India's Global Expansion Journey