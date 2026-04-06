Wipro Secures $1 Billion Transformation Deal with Olam Group

IT services behemoth Wipro has clinched an extensive transformation contract with Singapore's Olam Group, a powerhouse in the food and agri-business sector. This landmark deal, set to revolutionize Olam's digital framework, is projected to surpass $1 billion over an eight-year period.

Central to this agreement is Wipro's acquisition of Mindsprint, Olam Group's IT and digital services arm, for a notable $375 million. This acquisition, pending regulatory clearances, supports Olam's strategic alignment under its Updated 2025 Re-organisation Plan, intended to streamline its asset portfolio.

Wipro's CEO, Srini Pallia, underscored the significance of the deal as a stride towards enhancing farm-to-fork capabilities and expanding AI-driven service impacts. The acquisition sets the stage for transformative growth and innovation, catalyzing opportunities for Olam Group and its vast clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)