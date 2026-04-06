At Puducherry rally, Rahul alleges vibrant industrial, textile sector in terminal decline; 100s of factories closed.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:01 IST
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At Puducherry rally, Rahul alleges vibrant industrial, textile sector in terminal decline; 100s of factories closed.
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