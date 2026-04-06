Peace established in Assam after lot of sacrifices, it is necessary to keep Congress out: PM Modi at poll rally in Assam.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:04 IST
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- India
Peace established in Assam after lot of sacrifices, it is necessary to keep Congress out: PM Modi at poll rally in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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