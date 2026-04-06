Sanju Samson's Quest: Finding Rhythm with CSK

In the 2026 IPL season, Stephen Fleming, head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), addressed the form of Sanju Samson, the team's newly acquired wicketkeeper-batsman. Despite a sluggish start to the season, with scores of 6, 7, and 9 in his first three matches, Fleming emphasized the importance of patience and support for Samson as he integrates into the team after leaving Rajasthan Royals.

Fleming highlighted Samson's determination to contribute significantly, stating that with his talent, a strong performance run is not far off. The coach also underlined the need for players to gel and form a cohesive unit, mentioning the restructuring within the team that requires adjustments both on and off the field.

Moreover, Fleming spoke on the necessity of nurturing young talents like Ayush Mhatre, who showed potential with a half-century but faltered against Bengaluru. The emphasis remains on balancing guidance and allowing natural flair, a strategy advocated by batting coach Mike Hussey.