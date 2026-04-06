Odisha Revamps Special Development Councils Leadership

The Odisha government has undertaken a significant leadership overhaul of its Special Development Councils (SDCs), appointing new chairpersons and vice-chairpersons across 23 districts as of Monday, officials announced.

According to a list from the Chief Minister's Office, Basistha Nayak will now chair the SDC in Angul district. Other notable appointments include Ballav Dharua in Bolangir and Damarudhar Kanhar in Boudh.

The councils were established in 2017 and initially focused on nine tribal districts with a goal to protect and preserve local tribal art, culture, and heritage, an initiative that has now expanded under the guidance of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)