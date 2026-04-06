Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Puducherry Administration Amid Corruption Allegations

At an election rally in Puducherry, Rahul Gandhi accused the local administration of corruption, claiming a 30% commission on government contracts. He urged for full statehood for the Union Territory to enhance residents' voices in governance, criticizing the current rule as imposed by the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:56 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Puducherry Administration Amid Corruption Allegations
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Puducherry administration, alleging rampant corruption characterized by a '30 per cent commission' on government contracts. Speaking at an election rally in Lawspet, Gandhi accused the Union Territory's government of operating as a 'commission agent' and expressed concerns over declining governance and law and order.

'Everyone is aware that a 30 per cent commission is imposed on all contracts. The government has effectively turned into a commission agent. Despite public outcry, a liquor license raj persists, and law and order are deteriorating,' asserted Gandhi. He advocated for Puducherry to attain full statehood, enabling its citizens to have a more significant say in governance, while critiquing rule by the Lieutenant Governor.

Gandhi emphasized the importance of granting a voice to Puducherry's residents, opposing rule by the central government's appointees. He reiterated the Congress party's commitment to statehood, urging support for Congress and alliance candidates. He further claimed that the current government does not reflect the will of Puducherry's people, alleging it to be imposed from Delhi, with strategic infrastructure being handed over to entities like Mr. Adani. Upcoming polls are scheduled for April 9 with results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Eliminates Top Iranian Intelligence Official

Israel Eliminates Top Iranian Intelligence Official

 United Arab Emirates
2
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar files nomination papers for Apr 23 Baramati assembly bypoll.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar files nomination papers f...

 India
3
In Kerala, Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi accuses ruling LDF of compromising ideology, accountability to remain in power.

In Kerala, Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi accuses ruling LDF of compromising id...

 India
4
Ferozepur Court Targeted Again: Another Bomb Scare Shakes District

Ferozepur Court Targeted Again: Another Bomb Scare Shakes District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026