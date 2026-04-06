Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Puducherry Administration Amid Corruption Allegations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Puducherry administration, alleging rampant corruption characterized by a '30 per cent commission' on government contracts. Speaking at an election rally in Lawspet, Gandhi accused the Union Territory's government of operating as a 'commission agent' and expressed concerns over declining governance and law and order.

'Everyone is aware that a 30 per cent commission is imposed on all contracts. The government has effectively turned into a commission agent. Despite public outcry, a liquor license raj persists, and law and order are deteriorating,' asserted Gandhi. He advocated for Puducherry to attain full statehood, enabling its citizens to have a more significant say in governance, while critiquing rule by the Lieutenant Governor.

Gandhi emphasized the importance of granting a voice to Puducherry's residents, opposing rule by the central government's appointees. He reiterated the Congress party's commitment to statehood, urging support for Congress and alliance candidates. He further claimed that the current government does not reflect the will of Puducherry's people, alleging it to be imposed from Delhi, with strategic infrastructure being handed over to entities like Mr. Adani. Upcoming polls are scheduled for April 9 with results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)