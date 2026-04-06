Left Menu

Precious Metals Poised for Moderate Bullish Trend Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Precious metal prices are expected to be moderately bullish in FY 2026-27 due to geopolitical tensions, trade war fears, and recession risks. Silver prices surged by 142.2% in FY26, while gold rose by 67%. Despite strong gains, higher interest rates might limit sharp increases. Demand for safe-haven assets remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:10 IST
Precious Metals Poised for Moderate Bullish Trend Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Precious metal prices in domestic markets are anticipated to experience a moderate bullish phase in the fiscal year 2026-27. This outlook is driven by heightened geopolitical tensions, trade war fears, and growing recession risks, which are likely to bolster demand for safe-haven assets.

In the fiscal year 2026, silver futures surged dramatically by 142.2%, with prices climbing from Rs 99,461 per kg to Rs 1,41,431 per kg. Meanwhile, gold saw a significant rise of 67%, moving from Rs 90,503 per 10 grams to Rs 1,50,761 per 10 grams. Despite these gains, corrections were noted towards the fiscal year's end.

Aamir Makda, a Commodity & Currency Analyst, notes that although geopolitical risks and central bank demand will support bullion prices, factors such as higher interest rates may cap potential upside. Silver's exceptional performance is attributed to supply deficits and increased industrial demand. Looking ahead, prices for both metals are expected to remain resilient, supported by ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defence minister says Israel killed Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief, vows to hunt down Iran leaders 'one by one', reports AP.

Defence minister says Israel killed Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief, ...

 Global
2
AD Ports Group Expands Safaga Terminal Operations with New Cranes

AD Ports Group Expands Safaga Terminal Operations with New Cranes

 Global
3
Karnataka Politics Heat Up Over IPL Tickets: Ministers Dismiss Misuse Allegations

Karnataka Politics Heat Up Over IPL Tickets: Ministers Dismiss Misuse Allega...

 India
4
Ukraine's Strategic Gains: Counteroffensive Shifts Dynamics in the East

Ukraine's Strategic Gains: Counteroffensive Shifts Dynamics in the East

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026