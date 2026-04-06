Smartworks Secures Multimillion-Dollar Mumbai Lease for Global Firm

Realty firm Smartworks Coworking Spaces has successfully leased 1,150 desks to a prominent global digital services company at its Navi Mumbai location, a deal set to generate Rs 51 crore in rental income.

This arrangement extends the company's portfolio, as Smartworks has now crossed Rs 155 crore in expected rental revenues from managed office spaces across Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

The expansion highlights Smartworks' robust platform and deepening ties with international clients, according to Founder and Managing Director Neetish Sarda, underscoring the firm's significant presence in India's coworking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)