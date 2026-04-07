China's E-commerce Expansion: A Global Balancing Act

China unveiled new e-commerce guidance on Monday aimed at aligning domestic development with international market standards. This move comes a week after European Union lawmakers visited to address challenges and competition concerns, particularly involving dangerous products entering the EU market from China.

The new guidelines propose creating pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce and encourage Chinese companies to set up procurement bases overseas. The policy includes forming an 'express lane' for global goods entering China, reflecting an effort to ease tensions with the EU while expanding China's international e-commerce reach.

Experts like Chen Bo from the National University of Singapore suggest that while the policy may not solve all disputes, it represents China's commitment to becoming a major global e-commerce player. The guidelines are seen as a stepping stone towards potential agreements as China seeks to rebuild and stabilize ties with the EU amid ongoing trade and geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)