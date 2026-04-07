Leadership Shuffle: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, the Chief Executive Officer of Air India, has stepped down from his role. Wilson's resignation comes just over a year after his appointment in July 2022, following Ilker Ayci's withdrawal from the position amid controversy. Tata Group took control of the national carrier in January 2022.

Wilson's decision to resign was announced by a source familiar with the situation, although an official response from Air India is still pending. The Tata Group is reportedly already on the lookout for Wilson's successor, as his tenure was originally set to last until 2027.

This resignation follows the departure of Air India Express's former Managing Director, Aloke Singh, who left the airline in March after completing his own five-year tenure. Wilson has faced criticism since a fatal crash involving the airline's London-bound flight from Ahmedabad airport last year.