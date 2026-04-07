Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: French High-Speed Train Collision

A French high-speed train collided with a military truck at a level crossing near Calais, resulting in the feared death of the train driver and injuries to several passengers. Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed the incident, and traffic was interrupted between Bethune and Lens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:45 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: French High-Speed Train Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A French high-speed train met with a disastrous crash on Tuesday morning when it collided with a military truck at a level crossing near Calais. The tragic accident is feared to have claimed the life of the TGV driver, with several passengers reportedly injured, according to Fabien Villedieu of the SUD Rail trade union.

In the aftermath of the collision, French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot announced in a post on X that he would visit the accident scene. He confirmed the severity of the accident involving the state-owned railway operator SNCF.

SNCF revealed via its X account that the level crossing accident between the towns of Bethune and Lens interrupted train traffic, disrupting service in the region.

TRENDING

1
Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections

 India
2
Golden Age: U.S. and Hungary Forge Stronger Ties

Golden Age: U.S. and Hungary Forge Stronger Ties

 Hungary
3
Controversy Over Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal

Controversy Over Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal

 India
4
Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words

Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026