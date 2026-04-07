Tragedy on the Tracks: French High-Speed Train Collision

A French high-speed train met with a disastrous crash on Tuesday morning when it collided with a military truck at a level crossing near Calais. The tragic accident is feared to have claimed the life of the TGV driver, with several passengers reportedly injured, according to Fabien Villedieu of the SUD Rail trade union.

In the aftermath of the collision, French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot announced in a post on X that he would visit the accident scene. He confirmed the severity of the accident involving the state-owned railway operator SNCF.

SNCF revealed via its X account that the level crossing accident between the towns of Bethune and Lens interrupted train traffic, disrupting service in the region.