Airspace Turbulence: Pilots Demand Safety Autonomy Over Conflict Zones

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) has called for pilots to have an absolute and final say in deciding whether to fly over conflict zones, free from commercial pressures. This comes amid the ongoing six-week war in Iran, which is complicating airspace across the Middle East and causing significant disruptions to flights. The increased drone and missile attacks raise safety risks for both airline crew members and passengers.

IFALPA, based in Montreal, stresses that airlines should acknowledge the mental and emotional toll that flying over conflict zones can place on pilots. They insist that a pilot's decision to reroute or refuse such flights must remain uninfluenced by financial incentives or commercial pressures. Many airlines have already canceled services, yet Emirates and Qatar Airways continue operating at reduced capacities, navigating risky airspace targeted by Iranian military actions.

The paper also calls for measures like post-flight recovery time and confidential support for pilots. The United Nations aviation body condemned Iran for unsafe airspace incursions, noting these actions jeopardize civil aviation safety. The U.N. council criticized Iran's weaponized drone use, impacting Gulf states such as the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)