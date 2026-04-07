Left Menu

Unearthing Disparity: India's Rural Land Inequality

India's rural areas exhibit stark land inequality, with the top 10% owning 44% of land while 46% of households remain landless. A study by the World Inequality Lab highlights that historical and ecological factors contribute significantly to this disparity, with social hierarchies further entrenching access barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:29 IST
Unearthing Disparity: India's Rural Land Inequality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study by the World Inequality Lab has revealed alarming levels of land inequality in rural India, where a mere 10% of households control 44% of the land. The report underscores that nearly half of rural households are without any land ownership, marking a substantial equity gap.

The paper, authored by researchers including Nitin Kumar Bharti and Samreen Malik, utilized expansive data across over 270,000 villages. Findings suggest that historical and ecological factors play pivotal roles in maintaining land disparities, especially in regions formerly under British colonial rule.

Despite India's evolving market conditions, traditional social hierarchies and ecological advantages perpetuate land concentration, notably in states like Kerala and West Bengal. This enduring inequality poses significant challenges to sustainable agricultural productivity and socio-economic equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Surge: Pakistan's EV Revolution Accelerates Amidst Middle East Crisis

Electric Surge: Pakistan's EV Revolution Accelerates Amidst Middle East Cris...

 Global
2
Tensions Soar as Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Standoff

Tensions Soar as Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Standoff

 Global
3
UK Caps Student Loan Interest Amid Inflation Concerns

UK Caps Student Loan Interest Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Gurgaon Tops Pollution Charts: Urgent Call for Action

Gurgaon Tops Pollution Charts: Urgent Call for Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026