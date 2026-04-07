Unearthing Disparity: India's Rural Land Inequality

A recent study by the World Inequality Lab has revealed alarming levels of land inequality in rural India, where a mere 10% of households control 44% of the land. The report underscores that nearly half of rural households are without any land ownership, marking a substantial equity gap.

The paper, authored by researchers including Nitin Kumar Bharti and Samreen Malik, utilized expansive data across over 270,000 villages. Findings suggest that historical and ecological factors play pivotal roles in maintaining land disparities, especially in regions formerly under British colonial rule.

Despite India's evolving market conditions, traditional social hierarchies and ecological advantages perpetuate land concentration, notably in states like Kerala and West Bengal. This enduring inequality poses significant challenges to sustainable agricultural productivity and socio-economic equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)