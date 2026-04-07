Land Ownership for Partition Families: A New Dawn in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light to a proposal aimed at providing land ownership rights to over 12,000 families who were displaced from Pakistan during the Partition and subsequently settled in the state.

These families, residing in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rampur, and Bijnor, are set to receive ownership entitlements for land up to one acre. This is contingent on the land not being under ceiling limits or restricted categories such as threshing grounds or grazing land.

This decision comes following amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code as announced by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The move aims to ease financial difficulties faced by these families, particularly in securing bank loans and accessing government procurement services.

(With inputs from agencies.)