Odisha Restricts Ownership Transfer for Aging Out-of-State Commercial Vehicles
The Odisha government has implemented restrictions on the transfer of ownership for commercial public transport vehicles like buses and taxis that are over 10 years old and registered outside the state. This move aims to enhance public safety, comfort, and environmental standards by reducing unfit vehicles on the roads.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has introduced new restrictions targeting the transfer of ownership for older commercial public transport vehicles, including buses and taxis, primarily registered outside the state. The directive, announced on Monday by officials, applies to vehicles over a decade old, aligning with efforts to prioritize passenger safety and public convenience.
According to an order from the State Transport Authority (STA), any stage or contract carriers from other states surpassing ten years from their manufacturing date will not receive permits in Odisha. Regional transport officers have been instructed to cease amendments in address, ownership transfers, and tax acceptance for these vehicles.
However, this restriction does not extend to private vehicles or trucks. Odisha joins states like Uttar Pradesh in implementing similar measures, aiming to bolster road safety, reduce air pollution, and improve transportation standards in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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