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Savills Expands into Hospitality Advisory with Hotelivate Acquisition

Savills, a global real estate consultant, has acquired a majority stake in Hotelivate to enhance its hospitality advisory services. This acquisition, under the unified brand Hotelivate-Savills, aims to provide integrated sector insight and capital structuring in South Asia— a priority market for Savills' growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:12 IST
Savills Expands into Hospitality Advisory with Hotelivate Acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster its offerings, global real estate giant Savills announced the acquisition of a majority stake in hospitality advisory firm Hotelivate. This strategic purchase aims to expand its presence in South Asia, a key market for Savills in its Asia Pacific growth plans.

The new collaboration, branded as Hotelivate-Savills, will focus on providing comprehensive hospitality advisory services, integrating sector insights and capital structuring for owners and investors. Savills' statement highlighted the importance of unified advisory platforms in today's dynamic real estate market.

Martin Fidden, CEO of Savills Asia Pacific (ex-Greater China), stressed the significance of South Asia in the company's expansion strategy, while Anurag Mathur, CEO of Savills India, noted this as a pivotal step in their business evolution, aligning with existing market opportunities.

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