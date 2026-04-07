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India's Retail Revolution: Convenience Takes the Spotlight

Convenience is now the key factor in Indian retail. Over 70% of consumers prefer quick commerce despite fewer discounts, reflecting a shift from price to time, according to Grant Thornton Bharat. This change impacts traditional kirana stores, with consumers layering purchase channels based on mission relevance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:47 IST
India's Retail Revolution: Convenience Takes the Spotlight
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Convenience is reshaping retail choices in India, with more than 70% of consumers committed to using quick commerce platforms even as discounts decrease, according to a Grant Thornton Bharat report.

The report elucidates a significant shift in consumer behavior, where speed and accessibility now trump price in everyday buying decisions. Quick commerce channels are mainly used for mission-oriented purchases, rather than replacing traditional retail formats completely.

This trend is affecting local kirana stores, with 51% of consumers reducing reliance on them. However, traditional retailers are adapting; 40% express interest in partnering with quick commerce platforms to meet changing consumer expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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