India's Retail Revolution: Convenience Takes the Spotlight
Convenience is now the key factor in Indian retail. Over 70% of consumers prefer quick commerce despite fewer discounts, reflecting a shift from price to time, according to Grant Thornton Bharat. This change impacts traditional kirana stores, with consumers layering purchase channels based on mission relevance.
- Country:
- India
Convenience is reshaping retail choices in India, with more than 70% of consumers committed to using quick commerce platforms even as discounts decrease, according to a Grant Thornton Bharat report.
The report elucidates a significant shift in consumer behavior, where speed and accessibility now trump price in everyday buying decisions. Quick commerce channels are mainly used for mission-oriented purchases, rather than replacing traditional retail formats completely.
This trend is affecting local kirana stores, with 51% of consumers reducing reliance on them. However, traditional retailers are adapting; 40% express interest in partnering with quick commerce platforms to meet changing consumer expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)