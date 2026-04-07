CISF Secures 'Namo Bharat' Corridor in Delhi
The CISF has taken responsibility for the security of the RRTS 'Namo Bharat' corridor in Delhi, deploying 250 personnel at key stations. This move marks a significant advancement in securing India's latest transport infrastructure. UPISF will secure stations in Uttar Pradesh along the same network.
- Country:
- India
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially assumed control over the security of the 'Namo Bharat' Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor in Delhi. About 250 personnel have been deployed at three critical stations: Anand Vihar, Ashok Nagar, and Sarai Kale Khan.
CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan stated that this induction represents a substantial advancement in safeguarding India's next-generation transportation infrastructure. A ceremony to mark the event was held at Ashok Nagar station with attendance from senior officials of both the CISF and RRTS.
While the Delhi section, part of phase 1 of the RRTS with 22 stations, will be secured by the CISF, stations in Uttar Pradesh will fall under the protection of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Security Force (UPISF). Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Namo Bharat' train on this 82-kilometre corridor in February.
- READ MORE ON:
- CISF
- RRTS
- Namo Bharat
- Delhi
- security
- transport
- infrastructure
- Anand Vihar
- Ashok Nagar
- Sarai Kale Khan
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