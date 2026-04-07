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Gurugram Police Crack Down on Land Mafia

The Gurugram Police demolished illegal structures on government land in Sector 53 and Wazirabad, targeting criminals Virendra and Tarun. Both have histories of violence and exploitation. The operation demonstrates the police's commitment to safeguarding public land and ensuring law and order in Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:33 IST
Gurugram Police Crack Down on Land Mafia
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The Gurugram Police made headlines on Tuesday when they demolished multiple illegal structures that had been erected on government property by the infamous land mafia.

The operation, carried out by a focused team from the Sector 31 and Sector 40 crime branches, saw duty magistrate RS Bath and officials from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran accompanying them to the sites in Sector 53 and Wazirabad.

Targeted during this roundup were notorious criminals Virendra alias Lilu and Tarun alias Monu alias Numberdar, both known for their involvement in a litany of crimes such as violence, theft, drug trafficking, and extortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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