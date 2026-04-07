Navigating Turbulence: Impact of West Asia Conflict on India's Aviation Sector

The Indian aviation sector is grappling with financial strain due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, impacting airline revenues and driving up operational costs, according to Asangba Chuba Ao, Joint Secretary of the Civil Aviation Ministry. During an inter-ministerial briefing, Ao outlined the dual challenges airlines face amidst the crisis that erupted over a month ago.

Ao noted that the region accounted for 50% of international operations by Indian carriers, significantly affecting revenue streams and financial health. Another major concern is the rising cost of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), though the government has kept price hikes moderate on domestic routes, crucial for maintaining stability.

To counteract increased operational expenses, airlines have introduced distance-based surcharges. Meanwhile, on April 1, the government capped ATF price rises for domestic airlines at 25%, amid international benchmarks warning of surges exceeding 100%. This measure seeks to buffer domestic travel from severe global fuel shocks triggered by the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Passenger demand remains strong on domestic fronts, with recent records of over 4,70,000 passengers daily and more than 3,300 flights in operation with high load factors. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is collaborating with stakeholders to explore cost-reduction strategies that could benefit travelers eventually.

Airspace restrictions across countries like Israel, Jordan, and the UAE are causing severe disruptions in global aviation networks, forcing Indian carriers to take longer routes on flights to Europe and North America. However, according to Ao, airlines have exhibited resilience and operational agility in navigating these challenges. The DGCA has also temporarily eased Flight Time Limitation (FTL) regulations for pilots on long-haul journeys to stave off crew shortages, with ongoing reviews as the situation develops.

Additionally, foreign carriers like Emirates and Kuwait Airways have been authorized to use passenger aircraft for cargo purposes to maintain essential supply chains amid the upheaval. Ao assured that the government remains unwavering in its commitment to passenger safety, reliable cargo operations, and sector stability, while continuing close coordination with stakeholders through these volatile times.

(With inputs from agencies.)