Tragedy on Tracks: French Train Collision Leaves One Dead, Sixteen Injured

A French high-speed train tragically collided with a military equipment-laden truck at a level crossing near Calais on Tuesday, claiming the life of the train's driver, according to local prefecture and railway operator reports.

In the aftermath, sixteen individuals were injured, with two reported in critical condition. The collision occurred with over 200 passengers aboard, as the train journeyed from Dunkirk to Paris, near Bully-les-Mines, as detailed by SNCF.

Local prosecutor Etienne Thieffry announced the commencement of an inquiry into potential involuntary manslaughter, while the truck driver remains in police custody. The incident has led to the suspension of rail traffic on the line, pending further notice from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)