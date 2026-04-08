Debate Intensifies over Proposed IT Rule Amendments

Under the current discussions, the proposed amendments to India's IT rules have ignited considerable controversy, as government officials assert the changes are clarificatory without extending powers or linking to content takedowns.

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan clarified that the surge in content blocking actions relates primarily to the rise of synthetic content or 'deepfakes'. Amid the clamor, Krsihnan emphasized that these developments do not align with a political party's interests but respond to broader digital challenges.

In the midst of growing public concern about overreach and potential censorship, digital advocacy groups like the Internet Freedom Foundation urge the government to abandon the proposed amendments entirely, arguing they could infringe on free speech and opacity in process adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)