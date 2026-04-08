Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Power Rajasthan Royals to Victory in Rain-Hit IPL Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi transformed a rain-affected IPL match into a spectacle as Rajasthan Royals claimed a 27-run victory against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Rajasthan hammered 150 runs for the loss of three wickets in just 11 overs, thanks to Jaiswal's unbeaten 77 off 32 balls and Sooryavanshi's powerful 39-run contribution.

The opening duo set the tone with an explosive 80-run partnership, hitting nine sixes, with Jaiswal skilfully mixing finesse and power through 10 boundaries and four towering sixes. Rajasthan's bowlers then maintained discipline, limiting Mumbai Indians to a mere 123 for nine, never allowing the chase to gather momentum under pressure of a steep required run-rate.

Mumbai's top order faltered early, losing key wickets including Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav cheaply. Despite brief resistance from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, Rajasthan regained control with tight bowling. Sandeep Sharma's exceptional fielding helped dismiss Sherfane Rutherford, solidifying the Royals' dominant position as Jaiswal's fireworks set a challenging target.