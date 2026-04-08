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Historic Cosmic Chat: Artemis II and ISS Connect Across Space

Artemis II astronauts completed a historic radio communication with the International Space Station during their return from the moon. This marks the first ever moonship-to-spaceship radio linkup, uniting crews across vast space distances. The mission leads to future lunar landings and sets a distance record from Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:45 IST
Historic Cosmic Chat: Artemis II and ISS Connect Across Space
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark event for space exploration, Artemis II astronauts connected with friends aboard the International Space Station via radio as they journeyed back from their lunar adventure. This event marked history as the first moonship-to-spaceship radio linkup.

NASA's Apollo era did not have off-the-planet partners, making this reunion immensely remarkable. Twelve years ago, Christina Koch from Artemis II and Jessica Meir at the ISS conducted the world's first all-female spacewalk, and they reunited despite being 230,000 miles apart.

The milestone marks a distance record and precedes a Friday splashdown near San Diego, wrapping up a near 10-day test flight. The endeavor paves the way for Artemis III and Artemis IV missions to the moon's south pole region.

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