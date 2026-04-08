Bollywood-Style Poster War: Sparks Fly in Uttar Pradesh Politics

In a dramatic turn in Uttar Pradesh politics, posters inspired by the Bollywood movie 'Dhurandhar' have appeared in Lucknow and Amethi, targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. These visuals have ignited controversy months before the 2027 assembly elections.

The contentious posters, distributed by a group calling itself 'Youth Against Mafia', have prompted allegations of political vendetta from the Samajwadi Party. The party accuses the ruling BJP of a smear campaign, highlighting prior violence during Yadav's tenure as chief minister juxtaposed against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's actions against organized crime.

Speaking to the media, Yadav emphasized the importance of accurate NCRB crime data to guide public opinion. He criticized the BJP for allegedly deteriorating health services and increasing drug trafficking. Meanwhile, Amethi police have launched an inquiry into the poster placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)