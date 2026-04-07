U.S. Boosts Medicare Advantage Payments, Sparking Insurer Surge

The U.S. government announced an impending 2.48% increase in payments to private insurers managing Medicare Advantage plans by 2027, driving a sharp rise in insurance stocks.

This increase, combined with a 2.5% boost from revised risk assessment payment systems, accumulates to an overall 5% payment hike, significantly enhancing Medicare finances.

Shares in U.S. health insurance firms experienced substantial growth following the government's announcement, indicating investor optimism about future profitability in the Medicare Advantage sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)