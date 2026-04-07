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U.S. Boosts Medicare Advantage Payments, Sparking Insurer Surge

Medicare Advantage payments to insurers are set to increase by 2.48% in 2027, causing a significant rise in insurance stocks. The adjustment, combined with changes in risk assessment payments, is expected to result in a total increase of around 5%. This decision has led to a surge in U.S. health insurers' stock values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:29 IST
U.S. Boosts Medicare Advantage Payments, Sparking Insurer Surge

The U.S. government announced an impending 2.48% increase in payments to private insurers managing Medicare Advantage plans by 2027, driving a sharp rise in insurance stocks.

This increase, combined with a 2.5% boost from revised risk assessment payment systems, accumulates to an overall 5% payment hike, significantly enhancing Medicare finances.

Shares in U.S. health insurance firms experienced substantial growth following the government's announcement, indicating investor optimism about future profitability in the Medicare Advantage sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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